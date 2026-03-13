Police nab fugitive during Wilkes-Barre vehicle stop

Traffic stop in Wilkes-Barre leads to arrest of wanted man

WILKES-BARRE, PA — A routine traffic stop in Wilkes-Barre resulted in the arrest of a man who was wanted on multiple active warrants, according to city police.

The incident occurred March 12 at approximately 11:32 a.m. in the 100 block of Hazle Street.

Officers stopped a vehicle and identified the driver as 41-year-old Christopher Baptist of Wilkes-Barre.

During the investigation, officers discovered Baptist had active arrest warrants issued by the Wilkes-Barre City Police Department as well as the Luzerne County Sheriff’s Department.

Police took Baptist into custody without incident.

He was transported to Wilkes-Barre City Police Headquarters for processing.

Authorities did not release additional details regarding the warrants.

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