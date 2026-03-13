Woman disappears from East Baltimore neighborhood

Baltimore police search for missing woman last seen on Robinson Street

BALTIMORE, MD — Police in Baltimore are asking for the public’s help locating a 33-year-old woman who was reported missing earlier this week.

Tabitha Packer, 33, was reported missing on March 11, according to the Baltimore Police Department.

She was last seen in the 300 block of North Robinson Street.

Authorities said Packer was wearing a black North Face jacket, a white undershirt, gray sweatpants, dark-colored socks, and black Crocs. She was also carrying a small white pocketbook.

Police described Packer as approximately 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighing about 200 pounds.

Investigators are urging anyone with information about her whereabouts to contact Baltimore Police Missing Persons detectives at 410-361-9929.

Anyone with immediate information is also encouraged to call 911.

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