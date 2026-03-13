Wilkes-Barre woman arrested after violent domestic dispute

Wilkes-Barre woman arrested after alleged domestic assault on Terrace Street

WILKES-BARRE, PA — A domestic dispute in Wilkes-Barre escalated into an alleged assault late Thursday night, leaving a man injured and a woman in police custody.

The incident occurred March 12 at approximately 11:08 p.m. at a residence on Terrace Street.

Responding officers met the 50-year-old male victim outside the residence, where he reported being assaulted during an argument.

Police observed a fresh bruise and swelling above the victim’s right eye that officers said appeared consistent with being struck with a fist.

According to the victim, a verbal dispute between him and the suspect escalated when the suspect allegedly punched him multiple times.

Officers identified the suspect as 47-year-old Jennifer O’Gallagher of Wilkes-Barre.

Following the investigation, O’Gallagher was taken into custody and transported to Wilkes-Barre City Police Headquarters for processing and overnight arraignment.

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