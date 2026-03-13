Atlantic City man charged in Brant Beach home break in

DNA evidence leads to burglary charges against Atlantic City man

LONG BEACH TOWNSHIP, NJ — A burglary investigation in the Brant Beach section of Long Beach Township has resulted in charges against an Atlantic City man nearly two years after the crime was reported.

The incident occurred March 14 when officers responded to a residence for a report of a burglary and theft.

Investigators said someone forcibly broke through a locked door, entered the home, and stole multiple valuable items.

Detectives from the Long Beach Township Police Department Detective Bureau assisted patrol officers in the investigation.

According to police, evidence collected at the scene was later analyzed, including DNA evidence that helped investigators identify a suspect.

Authorities charged 40-year-old Vito Anderson of Atlantic City on March 13 with burglary, theft, and criminal mischief.

Police said Anderson is currently lodged in the Atlantic County Jail on charges from multiple jurisdictions.

Officials credited Patrolman Anthony Cipriani, Detective Sergeant Angelo Fiorentino, and Lieutenant Patrick Mazzella for their work on the case.

All charges are accusations, and Anderson is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

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