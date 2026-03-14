Lakewood woman charged with bias intimidation after neighbor dispute
LAKEWOOD, NJ — A Lakewood woman has been charged with bias intimidation following an investigation into allegations that she directed derogatory remarks toward a neighbor.
The incident occurred March 10 when officers from the Lakewood Police Department responded to a residence on Clydebank for a report of harassment involving neighbors.
According to police, the complainant reported that a neighbor had been making offensive and derogatory comments toward her as she walked past the residence.
Responding officers then spoke with the neighbor, identified as 71-year-old Sandra Eaton of Lakewood.
Police said Eaton allegedly continued making derogatory remarks during the interaction with officers.
Following a review of the incident, authorities approved criminal charges against Eaton.
She was charged with bias intimidation with the underlying offense of harassment.
Eaton was served with a summons and is scheduled to appear in court at a later date.
Officials noted that the charges are accusations and the defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.
Key Points
- Lakewood resident Sandra Eaton, 71, charged with bias intimidation
- Incident stemmed from alleged derogatory remarks toward a neighbor
- Eaton was issued a summons and will appear in court