Lakewood woman charged after alleged bias harassment of neighbor

Lakewood woman charged with bias intimidation after neighbor dispute

LAKEWOOD, NJ — A Lakewood woman has been charged with bias intimidation following an investigation into allegations that she directed derogatory remarks toward a neighbor.

The incident occurred March 10 when officers from the Lakewood Police Department responded to a residence on Clydebank for a report of harassment involving neighbors.

According to police, the complainant reported that a neighbor had been making offensive and derogatory comments toward her as she walked past the residence.

Responding officers then spoke with the neighbor, identified as 71-year-old Sandra Eaton of Lakewood.

Police said Eaton allegedly continued making derogatory remarks during the interaction with officers.

Following a review of the incident, authorities approved criminal charges against Eaton.

She was charged with bias intimidation with the underlying offense of harassment.

Eaton was served with a summons and is scheduled to appear in court at a later date.

Officials noted that the charges are accusations and the defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

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