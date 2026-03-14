Baltimore man busted after violent Dolfield Avenue stabbing

Baltimore man arrested weeks after stabbing during dispute

BALTIMORE, MD — A Baltimore man has been arrested and charged with attempted murder weeks after a stabbing that left a victim with a serious puncture wound.

The investigation began February 1 at approximately 4:40 p.m. when officers responded to Saint Agnes Hospital for a report of a walk-in cutting victim.

At the hospital, officers located a 51-year-old man suffering from a puncture wound to his upper body.

Detectives later determined the victim had been assaulted with a sharp-edged weapon following a dispute in the 3900 block of Dolfield Avenue.

Through their investigation, Northwest District detectives identified the suspect as 45-year-old Floyd Best Jr. of Baltimore.

On March 11, Warrant Apprehension detectives located Best in the 6500 block of Frankford Avenue and took him into custody.

Best was transported to the Central Booking Intake Facility where he was charged with attempted first-degree murder.

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