Police search for armed fugitive who ran from DUI traffic stop

Man wanted after fleeing DUI traffic stop in Albemarle County

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA — A man is being sought by police after fleeing from a traffic stop that began as a suspected DUI investigation early Sunday morning.

The incident occurred March 8 at approximately 3:15 a.m. when an officer with the Albemarle County Police Department attempted to stop a vehicle driven by a suspected impaired driver.

Police said the driver failed to pull over, leading to a brief pursuit before the vehicle stopped and the driver fled the scene on foot.

Authorities identified the suspect as 24-year-old Torius Jihad Price of Charlottesville.

Investigators have obtained warrants charging Price with felony eluding, felony damage to property, and misdemeanor hit-and-run.

Police said Price is also facing a violation of a court order related to an original first-degree murder charge in Albemarle County.

Price is described as a Black male with black hair and brown eyes, approximately 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighing about 150 pounds.

Officials noted that a photo released by police was taken in 2024 and does not reflect his current hairstyle, which is shorter.

Police are asking the public to help locate Price and warned he should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone who sees Price is urged not to approach and to call 911 immediately.

Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 434-977-4000.

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