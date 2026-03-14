Suspicious apartment fire in Chester sparks arson investigation

Investigators say apartment fire in Chester was intentionally set

CHESTER, MD — A fire that broke out at an apartment building in Chester earlier this month is now being investigated as arson, and state fire investigators are asking the public for help identifying who may be responsible.

Deputy State Fire Marshals responded around 8:30 p.m. on March 7 to investigate a fire at an apartment located at 2111 Main Street.

According to the Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal, investigators determined the fire began on the exterior of the residence.

Officials said evidence gathered during the investigation indicates the blaze was intentionally set.

Authorities are now seeking information from anyone who may have witnessed suspicious activity near the property or who may have knowledge related to the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Deputy Valles at the Upper Eastern Regional Office by calling 410-414-3613.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously through the Maryland Arson Hotline at 1-800-492-7529.

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