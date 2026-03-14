Dramatic chase through Columbus ends with helicopter guide, four in custody

Police helicopter helps capture four suspects after high speed chase

COLUMBUS, OH — A high-speed pursuit across Columbus ended with four suspects in custody after police used aerial support to track a fleeing vehicle across multiple highways and city streets.

The incident began February 19 when officers attempted to stop a black SUV traveling at a high rate of speed.

According to the Columbus Division of Police, the driver refused to stop and fled almost immediately after officers initiated the traffic stop.

A Columbus police helicopter was requested to assist and began tracking the vehicle from the air.

The helicopter crew followed the SUV as it traveled along Interstate 70, Interstate 71, and East Broad Street.

The pursuit ended when the vehicle reached the Franklin Park area, where all four occupants exited the SUV and attempted to flee on foot.

Police said the suspects did not get far as officers on the ground were directed by the helicopter crew and quickly located the fleeing individuals.

All four suspects were taken into custody.

Authorities said the suspects are expected to face multiple felony drug and weapons charges.

Officials credited the coordination between the helicopter crew and ground officers for safely apprehending the suspects.

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