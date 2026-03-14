Bronx homicide suspect remanded after deadly stabbing

Bronx man indicted for murder after fatal stabbing following argument

BRONX, NY — A Bronx man has been indicted on murder and other charges after prosecutors say he fatally stabbed a man multiple times following an argument earlier this year.

Antonio Jackson, 31, of Bryant Avenue in the Bronx, was arraigned on charges including second-degree murder, first-degree manslaughter, and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

The fatal incident occurred January 9 at approximately 6:30 p.m.

According to investigators, 34-year-old Aaron Carpenter knocked on Jackson’s apartment door and the two men began arguing.

Prosecutors say that as Carpenter left the apartment, Jackson allegedly grabbed a 12-inch kitchen knife and pursued him into the building lobby while continuing the dispute.

Carpenter then exited the building, where authorities say Jackson allegedly attacked him from behind.

Surveillance video captured Carpenter attempting to crawl away from the defendant onto the street before collapsing between two parked cars.

Emergency responders transported Carpenter to St. Barnabas Hospital, where he was pronounced dead shortly afterward.

Police arrested Jackson near the scene about an hour after the attack.

Jackson was arraigned before Bronx Supreme Court Justice Pamela Goldsmith and remains held without bail.

He is scheduled to return to court on May 29.

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