Violent dispute inside Bronx business caught on camera

Four suspects wanted after assault inside Bronx store

BRONX, NY — Police are searching for four suspects accused of attacking two people during a dispute inside a Bronx business.

The incident occurred Wednesday, March 11, at approximately 8:25 p.m. at a commercial establishment located at 2711 White Plains Road.

According to the NYPD, four unidentified individuals entered the store where a verbal dispute broke out.

During the confrontation, the suspects allegedly punched a 22-year-old woman and a 25-year-old man in the face.

Police said the suspects fled the location following the assault.

Investigators released images of the individuals and are asking the public for help identifying them.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is urged to contact the NYPD Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477). Spanish-speaking callers can dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

Tips can also be submitted online through the Crime Stoppers website or on X through @NYPDTips.

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