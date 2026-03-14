Police issue alert for man wanted in Baltimore homicide

Baltimore police searching for man in active homicide investigation

BALTIMORE, MD — Detectives investigating a homicide in Baltimore are asking for the public’s help locating a 35-year-old man believed to be connected to an ongoing case.

Homicide investigators with the Baltimore Police Department are attempting to locate Devontay Reed, 35, in connection with an open and active investigation.

Police released Reed’s name as part of an attempt to gather information on his whereabouts.

Authorities are urging anyone who knows where Reed may be located to come forward and assist detectives.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Baltimore Police homicide detectives at 410-396-2100.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted through Metro Crime Stoppers by calling 1-866-7LOCKUP.

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