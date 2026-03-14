Washington Heights Robbery: Suspect Sought After Teen Threatened With Knife

Police are searching for a suspect who allegedly threatened a 14-year-old boy with a knife and stole a chain in a daytime robbery in Washington Heights.

New York, NY — The NYPD is asking for the public’s help identifying a suspect involved in a robbery targeting a teenage boy Tuesday afternoon in Washington Heights.

The incident happened around 3 p.m. near Academy Street and Sherman Avenue, where a 14-year-old male was approached by an unidentified individual.

Key Points

• A 14-year-old boy was robbed at knifepoint in Washington Heights

• The incident occurred near Academy Street and Sherman Avenue

• Police are asking the public for help identifying the suspect

Teen Robbed at Knifepoint

According to the NYPD, the suspect approached the teen from behind and began engaging him in conversation.

When the victim attempted to walk away, the individual continued following him before displaying a knife and snatching a chain from the boy’s neck, police said.

Authorities did not immediately release a description of the suspect.

Police Seek Public’s Help

The NYPD is urging anyone with information about the robbery to contact investigators.

Tips can be submitted by calling NYPD Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or 1-888-57-PISTA (74782) for Spanish.

Information can also be submitted online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or on X @NYPDTips. All calls are confidential.