Poughkeepsie Drug Bust: Man Accused of Selling Fentanyl-Laced Cocaine Arrested on Whinfield Street

A Poughkeepsie man was arrested after investigators say he sold crack cocaine contaminated with fentanyl during a drug task force investigation.

Poughkeepsie, NY — A 56-year-old man has been arrested following a narcotics investigation into fentanyl and cocaine sales in the City of Poughkeepsie, according to the Dutchess County District Attorney’s Office Drug Task Force.

Authorities said Dondi Johnson was taken into custody Thursday at his residence on Whinfield Street after investigators executed a search warrant.

Key Points

• Dondi Johnson, 56, was arrested at a residence on Whinfield Street in Poughkeepsie

• Investigators say he sold crack cocaine that tested positive for fentanyl

• He was charged with criminal sale of a controlled substance in the third degree

Drug Task Force Investigation

The investigation began after authorities received complaints about a suspected fentanyl and cocaine dealer operating near Whinfield Street and other parts of Poughkeepsie.

Drug Task Force agents conducted controlled purchases of crack cocaine from the suspect during the investigation.

Officials said the drugs were later tested and confirmed to contain fentanyl, a powerful synthetic opioid linked to hundreds of overdose deaths in Dutchess County.

Search Warrant Executed

On Thursday, investigators executed a search warrant at Johnson’s residence with assistance from several law enforcement agencies.

Those involved included the Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office Emergency Service Unit (SWAT), the Poughkeepsie Joint SWAT team, New York State Parole, Dutchess County Probation, and local sheriff’s and police patrol units.

Johnson was taken into custody without incident, and investigators said additional evidence related to narcotics sales was recovered.

Court Proceedings

Johnson was charged with criminal sale of a controlled substance in the third degree, a Class B felony under New York law.

He was later arraigned in City of Poughkeepsie Court and remanded to the Dutchess County Justice and Transition Center, formerly known as the Dutchess County Jail, without bail.

Authorities noted that fentanyl mixed with cocaine significantly increases the risk of overdose.

As with all criminal cases, the charges are accusations and the defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.