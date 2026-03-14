Daytona Beach Meth Bust Leads to Six Arrests at Local Hotel, Sheriff Says

Undercover Volusia County detectives seized methamphetamine and arrested six people during a buy-bust operation at a Daytona Beach hotel.

Daytona Beach, FL – Six people were arrested Tuesday during a narcotics operation at a Daytona Beach hotel after undercover detectives arranged to purchase methamphetamine from a suspected dealer, according to the Volusia Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators said 54-year-old Jason Declemente met with undercover detectives to sell $50 worth of methamphetamine before he was quickly taken into custody at the scene.

Key Points

• Six people arrested during a Daytona Beach hotel drug operation

• Detectives seized about 38 grams of methamphetamine

• East Volusia Narcotics Task Force and multiple sheriff’s units assisted

Buy-bust operation at hotel

The operation unfolded as part of an undercover buy-bust set up by narcotics detectives working in Daytona Beach.

Authorities said Dennis Upton, 33, who had an outstanding warrant, exited the hotel room on a bicycle during the investigation and was arrested a short distance away.

Multiple occupants taken into custody

Detectives also arrested four additional occupants inside the room on various charges.

Those arrested were identified as Jennifer Stephenson, 42, Corey Hodge, 42, Edward Sanford, 41, and Savannah Farr, 20.

Methamphetamine seized

Investigators said approximately 38 grams of methamphetamine were recovered during the operation.

The investigation involved the East Volusia Narcotics Task Force along with the Volusia Bureau of Investigation, SWAT team members, and deputies from District 1 and District 3 narcotics units.