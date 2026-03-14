From farm markets to classic bakeries, New Jersey offers some of the best homemade pies in the Northeast.

Lakewood, NJ – With National Pi Day celebrated every March 14, many New Jersey residents look for the perfect slice of pie to mark the occasion. Across the Garden State, bakeries, orchards, and family-owned markets have built loyal followings for their fresh fruit pies, cream pies, and seasonal specialties.

From the Jersey Shore to Central Jersey farm markets, these destinations are widely considered among the best places to grab a slice.

Key Points

• New Jersey is home to dozens of highly rated pie bakeries and farm markets

• Many shops specialize in homemade fruit pies using local ingredients

• Popular destinations range from Shore bakeries to Central Jersey orchards

Farm market favorites in Central Jersey

Several Central Jersey farm markets are known for traditional fruit pies made with locally grown ingredients.

Delicious Orchards in Colts Neck has long been one of the most popular bakery stops in Monmouth County, drawing large crowds for its apple, blueberry, and seasonal fruit pies.

Battleview Orchards in Freehold is another longtime favorite, operating a family farm market and bakery that offers classic pies along with fresh produce.

Nearby, Wemrock Orchards in Freehold is also well known for its bakery items and homemade desserts, with visitors frequently praising the pies, cookies, and donuts.

Shore bakeries worth the trip

Along the Jersey Shore, Mueller’s Bakery in Bay Head has built a reputation as a local institution. While famous for pastries and crumb cakes, the bakery’s pies remain a longtime favorite for residents and summer visitors.

In Brick Township, 502 Baking Company has also gained popularity for its homemade baked goods and curbside pickup service, offering a variety of pies and desserts.

Specialty pie shops across the state

Several bakeries across New Jersey focus almost entirely on pies and specialty desserts.

PieGirl in Hightstown has earned strong reviews for its creative and classic pie flavors, while Joe’s Craft Pies in Westwood is known for small-batch pies and high customer ratings.

In Hammonton, Penza’s Pies at the Red Barn serves fresh pies in a rustic farm setting, while the Pie Lady Cafe in Moorestown offers both savory and sweet pies as part of its café menu.

A sweet New Jersey tradition

Many of these bakeries see increased demand around holidays and seasonal events, including National Pi Day.

March 14 is recognized as National Pi Day, an annual celebration honoring the mathematical constant π, commonly known as pi. The date reflects the first three digits of the number — 3.14 — which represents the ratio of a circle’s circumference to its diameter.

The number π has been known to mathematicians for nearly 4,000 years and remains one of the most important constants in mathematics.

Key Points

• National Pi Day is celebrated every year on March 14

• The date represents the first three digits of π: 3.14

• The day highlights math, science, and plenty of pie-themed celebrations

Ancient origins of pi

Historians say early civilizations such as the Babylonians and Egyptians were using approximations of pi as far back as 2000 BC while constructing buildings and developing early geometry.

Later mathematicians including Archimedes, Fibonacci, François Viète, Adriaan van Roomen, and Gottfried Wilhelm Leibniz refined calculations of the constant using increasingly advanced mathematical methods.

The symbol π itself was introduced in 1706 by Welsh mathematician William Jones to represent the ratio of a circle’s circumference to its diameter.

Modern Pi Day celebrations

The first large-scale celebration of Pi Day was organized in 1988 by physicist Larry Shaw at the San Francisco Exploratorium.

The museum continues to host Pi Day events each year, and the holiday gained national recognition when the U.S. House of Representatives passed a resolution in 2009 recognizing March 14 as National Pi Day.

Ways people celebrate

Many Pi Day celebrations combine math and food, especially pie-themed events.

Common activities include pie-eating contests, math lessons about the significance of π, spotting the number 3.14 in everyday places, and sharing themed deals or puns online using the hashtag #NationalPiDay.

One notable feat related to the famous number occurred in 2015, when Rajveer Meena set a Guinness World Record by memorizing 70,000 digits of pi.

For many residents, picking up a freshly baked pie from a local farm market or bakery has become a simple but tasty way to celebrate both mathematics and dessert on March 14.