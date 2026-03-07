Riverdale shooting leaves man dead and killer missing

RIVERDALE, Md. — Prince George’s County police are investigating a fatal shooting that left a 42-year-old man dead Tuesday evening in the Riverdale area.

Officers discovered the victim, identified as Francisco Martinez Enriquez, outside in the 6800 block of Patterson Street around 6:50 p.m. on March 3.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner later ruled Enriquez’s death a homicide caused by a gunshot wound.

Investigators said Enriquez had no fixed address.

Detectives with the Prince George’s County Police Department Homicide Unit are working to determine a motive and identify the person or people responsible.

Authorities are offering a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading to an arrest and indictment in the case.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Homicide Unit at 301-516-2512.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted through Prince George’s County Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), online at pgcrimesolvers.com, or through the P3 Tips mobile app. Police ask tipsters to reference case number 26-0010838.

