Six suspects wanted after teen robbed and beaten in Bronx attack

BRONX, N.Y. — Police are searching for six suspects accused of beating and robbing a 14-year-old boy during a daylight attack in the Bronx.

The incident happened around 3:50 p.m. on Feb. 2 outside 3660 East Tremont Avenue, within the confines of the NYPD’s 4th Precinct.

According to investigators, the teen was approached by a group of six unidentified individuals who began punching and kicking him throughout his body.

Police said the suspects forcibly took the victim’s cellphone before fleeing the area on foot.

Authorities have not released descriptions of the suspects.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the NYPD Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or, for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

Tips can also be submitted online through the NYPD Crime Stoppers website or via X at @NYPDTips.

