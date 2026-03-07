Violent teen attack leaves victim stabbed in head in Silver Spring

SILVER SPRING, Md. — Montgomery County police are searching for three suspects accused of stabbing a man in the head and stealing his phone during a violent confrontation in Silver Spring.

Detectives said the incident began around 4:20 p.m. on Feb. 28 in the 11500 block of February Circle.

Investigators said three suspects were seen slashing the tires of a vehicle following a verbal altercation.

Police said the victim later confronted the group in the 11500 block of Lockwood Drive, where a physical fight broke out.

During the altercation, authorities said the suspects stole the victim’s phone and stabbed him in the head before fleeing the area.

Police said the suspects include a Black female about 5-foot-4, approximately 15 to 16 years old, with shoulder-length locks who was wearing a dark gray rain jacket, black jeans and black Air Force sneakers.

The second suspect is described as a Hispanic female about 5-foot-1, also believed to be 15 to 16 years old, with straight dark hair. She was wearing a black jacket and gray sweatpants.

The third suspect is described as a Black male about 5-foot-5 with a thin build and short hair who was wearing a white hooded sweatshirt and black skinny jeans.

Detectives have released surveillance video of the suspects as the investigation continues.

Anyone with information about the suspects or the incident is asked to contact Crime Solvers of Montgomery County.

Tips can be submitted online at crimesolversmcmd.org or by calling 1-866-411-8477. A reward of up to $10,000 is being offered for information leading to an arrest.

Key Points

• Montgomery County police investigating stabbing in Silver Spring

• Incident began with suspects slashing tires on February Circle

• Victim stabbed in the head during fight on Lockwood Drive