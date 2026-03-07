NJ Federal Judge Dismisses Lawsuit by Recording Artist Alleging Abuse by Label Executive

Newark, NJ – A federal judge has dismissed a lawsuit brought by an independent recording artist who accused a music label executive of coercion, harassment, and career retaliation.

The case, filed by pro se plaintiff Lawand Hill, targeted Sloppy Vinyl LLC, its principal Michael Cameron, and Water Music Publishing. Hill alleged misconduct connected to her recording contracts and professional relationship with the defendants.

Key Points

• Independent artist alleged coercion and harassment by music label executive

• Lawsuit targeted Sloppy Vinyl, Water Music Publishing, and executive Michael Cameron

• Federal judge dismissed the complaint but allowed the plaintiff to amend and refile

Allegations tied to recording agreements

According to the complaint, Hill signed a recording agreement with Water Music Publishing in August 2017 and later entered a second agreement with the defendants in April 2020.

Hill said she also signed a draft agreement in January 2023 but claimed she never received a signed copy from the defendants.

In the lawsuit, Hill alleged that Cameron, who she described as the principal owner and operator of both companies, pressured her into a sexual relationship and subjected her to verbal harassment in front of other artists and staff.

Alleged conduct spanned multiple years

The complaint states the alleged conduct began in spring 2021 and continued into 2023.

Hill claimed the situation severely affected her mental health and said she became suicidal in December 2022 as a result of the alleged treatment.

Because Hill filed the case without an attorney, the court reviewed the complaint under standards that give pro se litigants more flexibility in how their claims are interpreted.

Court dismisses complaint but allows revision

U.S. District Judge Brian R. Martinotti granted the defendants’ motion to dismiss under federal civil procedure rules.

However, the court dismissed the complaint without prejudice, meaning Hill may file an amended complaint that addresses the legal deficiencies identified by the court.

The case was filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey and remains open if the plaintiff chooses to revise and refile her claims.