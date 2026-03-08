Sen. Carmen Amato Reappointed to Budget Panel, Focuses on Cost Relief for Families

The Ocean County lawmaker says rising utility bills, property taxes, and living costs must be addressed through bipartisan action.

Trenton, NJ – Former Berkeley Township Mayor and State Sen. Carmen F. Amato Jr. has been reappointed to the New Jersey Senate Budget and Appropriations Committee, giving the Ocean County Republican a continued role in shaping the state’s multi-billion-dollar spending plan.

Key Points

• Sen. Carmen Amato reappointed to Senate Budget and Appropriations Committee

• Lawmaker says rising utility costs and property taxes are straining families

• Amato also returns to Community and Urban Affairs and Higher Education committees

The Senate Budget and Appropriations Committee plays a central role in reviewing the state budget and determining how taxpayer funds are allocated across government programs and services.

Amato said the appointment comes at a time when many New Jersey residents are struggling with rising household costs.

Focus on affordability

Amato said increasing utility rates and property taxes have placed a growing burden on families, particularly seniors living on fixed incomes.

While acknowledging that the state cannot directly control private-sector market prices, he said Trenton can provide tax relief and strengthen assistance programs designed to help vulnerable residents.

“Being able to pay basic household bills has become a real struggle for too many taxpayers,” Amato said.

Bipartisan solutions emphasized

The senator said affordability issues affect residents across political lines and require cooperation between lawmakers from both parties.

During the previous legislative session, Amato said he sponsored 46 bipartisan bills that were ultimately signed into law.

He said those measures addressed issues including education improvements, protections for seniors, and expanded services for military veterans.

Additional committee roles

Along with the budget panel, Amato will continue serving on the Senate Community and Urban Affairs Committee and the Senate Higher Education Committee.

The senator said his experience as mayor of Berkeley Township shaped his focus on fiscal discipline and local control, particularly when it comes to state mandates that affect municipal budgets.

Amato also pointed to concerns about the cost of college, saying New Jersey must strengthen its higher education system to keep more students in-state.

