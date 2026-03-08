NJ Senate Republicans Urge Governor Sherrill to Make Budget Cuts Amid $4 Billion Deficit

Republican budget leaders say long-ignored reforms could reduce a projected multi-billion-dollar deficit without raising taxes.

Trenton, NJ – New Jersey Senate Republicans are urging Governor Mikie Sherrill to adopt a series of budget reforms and cost-saving measures as she prepares to present her first state spending plan.

Key Points

• Senate Republicans proposed multiple cost-cutting measures ahead of the state budget

• Lawmakers say reforms could help address a projected $4 billion imbalance

• The proposals focus on spending restraint and non-tax revenue options

In a letter sent to the governor, Senate Republican Budget Officer Declan O’Scanlon and Senators Michael Testa, Doug Steinhardt, and Carmen Amato outlined a list of reforms they say could reduce state spending and improve fiscal oversight.

The lawmakers argued that the proposals could make a “substantial dent” in the budget gap without requiring new taxes on residents.

Proposed spending reforms

Among the suggestions is canceling roughly $400 million in unused grant funding from past state budgets that Republicans describe as unexplained “pork” spending.

The senators also urged the governor to eliminate most special line-item grants to specific organizations or municipalities unless they have clear public justification.

Other proposals include reviewing public employee health insurance costs, tightening oversight of pension rules, and improving investment returns by shifting some state cash investments to short-term municipal debt.

Local government and education changes

The letter also calls for ending what Republicans describe as state bailouts for municipalities that mismanage their finances, citing recent financial assistance provided to Newark.

Lawmakers also suggested temporarily freezing additional state aid for school districts that have received large increases while facing audits for spending problems.

Republicans said those changes would encourage better financial accountability before additional state funds are distributed.

Debate expected during budget process

The proposals come as the Sherrill administration prepares to release its budget plan amid warnings that New Jersey faces a structural deficit in the coming years.

Republican lawmakers said they hope the governor will consider their recommendations as part of broader negotiations over the state’s spending plan.

The governor is scheduled to present her budget address to the New Jersey Legislature on March 10.