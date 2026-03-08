Young pedestrian killed as hit-and-run driver flees Akron crash scene

AKRON, Ohio — Police are searching for a driver who fled the scene after a hit-and-run crash that left a 23-year-old pedestrian dead Wednesday night.

Officers with the Akron Police Department responded around 10:35 p.m. on March 4 to the area of Russell Avenue and Laurel Avenue for a report of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle.

When officers arrived, they found a 23-year-old man who had suffered serious injuries after being hit by a vehicle traveling westbound on Russell Avenue.

The victim was transported to a local hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Investigators said the driver fled the scene after the crash.

Police believe the suspect vehicle may be a white or silver 2021–2025 Kia, possibly a Sportage. The vehicle is believed to have damage to the passenger-side headlight, mirror, hood and possibly the windshield.

The Akron Police Department’s Accident Reconstruction Unit is actively investigating the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the unit at 330-375-2506.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted to Summit County Crimestoppers at 330-434-COPS or by texting TIPSCO to 274637.

