Girl Scouts Sell Cookies Outside New Jersey Weed Shop

A New Jersey Girl Scouts troop drew national attention after selling cookies outside a Mount Laurel cannabis dispensary during a trial partnership.

Mount Laurel, NJ – A Girl Scouts troop in South Jersey sparked debate after setting up a cookie booth outside a cannabis dispensary in Mount Laurel, a move that generated strong sales but also scrutiny from the organization’s regional leadership.

Key Points

• Girl Scouts troop sold cookies outside Daylite Cannabis in Mount Laurel

• The idea had previously been rejected before a trial was allowed this year

• The troop is not currently scheduled to return following national attention

The troop sold Girl Scout cookies outside Daylite Cannabis in February, drawing significant interest from customers visiting the licensed marijuana dispensary.

The partnership quickly gained attention online and in local media, with some customers stopping to buy cookies before entering the shop.

Trial sale draws attention

Daylite Cannabis owner Steve Cassidy said the cookie booth was successful and helped increase foot traffic for both the dispensary and the Girl Scouts.

Cassidy said the idea had been proposed in 2024 but was initially rejected by Girl Scouts of Central & Southern New Jersey, the regional council that oversees troops in the area.

This year, however, one troop was allowed to test the concept on a trial basis.

Debate inside the organization

After the story gained national attention, Cassidy said the troop does not currently plan to return to the dispensary.

“It was about community,” Cassidy told media outlets. “If that means the local Girl Scout troop got in trouble, that is absolutely not what we wanted.”

Girl Scouts of the USA and the regional council did not immediately comment on the situation.

Social media reactions mixed

The unusual cookie booth location sparked mixed reactions online, with some praising the move as creative marketing and others questioning the appropriateness of the setting.

Supporters on social media called the idea a “brilliant marketing strategy,” while others joked the scouts deserved an entrepreneurship badge.

Recreational marijuana became legal in New Jersey in 2022, and the state now has more than 200 licensed recreational dispensaries along with medical and hybrid locations.