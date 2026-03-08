Five Injured in Virginia Beach Oceanfront Shooting on Atlantic Avenue

Five people were wounded after two suspects exchanged gunfire near the Oceanfront late Saturday night, police said.

Virginia Beach, VA – Five people were injured after gunfire erupted along Atlantic Avenue in Virginia Beach’s Oceanfront district late Saturday night, according to the Virginia Beach Police Department. Officers already patrolling the busy resort area heard the shots and quickly responded to the scene.

Key Points

• Five victims suffered gunshot wounds in the 1800 block of Atlantic Avenue

• Injuries are believed to be non-life-threatening, police said

• Two suspects who exchanged gunfire fled the scene and remain at large

Police said officers heard gunshots around 9:52 p.m. while patrolling the 1800 block of Atlantic Avenue. Responding officers located five people suffering from gunshot wounds and immediately called for medical assistance.

Victims transported to hospitals

The victims included four males and one female, all believed to be in their late teens or early twenties. Emergency crews transported them to local hospitals, and authorities said their injuries are believed to be non-life-threatening.

Preliminary findings indicate two male suspects were shooting at each other when several bystanders were struck by gunfire. Both suspects fled the area on foot before officers arrived.

Suspects remain outstanding

Detectives with the Virginia Beach Police Department’s Violent Crimes Unit are searching for two suspects connected to the shooting. One suspect is described as a Black male in his late teens or early twenties wearing black shoes, black pants, and a red shirt or sweatshirt with afro-style hair.

The second suspect is described as a heavyset White male, also believed to be in his late teens or twenties, wearing black shorts and a white T-shirt with lettering or a design on the front.

Heavy police presence in resort area

Police Chief Paul Neudigate said the department had increased patrols Saturday night due to warmer weather and anticipated crowds in the resort district.

More than 50 additional officers were deployed to supplement normal weekend staffing in the Oceanfront area, Neudigate said, but he noted that police visibility alone is not always enough to prevent violence.

Investigators are asking anyone with information or possible video footage of the shooting to contact the Virginia Beach Police Department at 757-385-4101 or submit tips anonymously through Crime Solvers at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or P3Tips.com.