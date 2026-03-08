Millersville dispute escalates when gun pressed against victim

MILLERSVILLE, Md. — A Millersville man was arrested after police say he pressed a handgun against another man during a dispute.

Anne Arundel County Police said officers responded around 9:30 p.m. on March 4 to the 600 block of Crucible Court for a report of a verbal disturbance involving a weapon.

When officers arrived, they located the suspect armed with a .45 caliber handgun while engaged in a confrontation with the victim.

Police were able to take the suspect into custody without incident.

Investigators later determined the suspect had pressed the firearm against the victim prior to officers arriving.

The handgun was recovered at the scene.

Ryan Lee Okamoto, 44, of Millersville, was arrested and charged in connection with the incident.

