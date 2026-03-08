Mikie Sherrill Fills Phillipsburg Sinkhole With $1.2 Million at Holeside Press Conference

State officials announced emergency funding as crews work to stabilize a dangerous sinkhole that opened in a Phillipsburg neighborhood and swallowed a dump truck.

Phillipsburg, NJ – Governor Mikie Sherrill announced a $1.2 million state grant to help repair a major sinkhole that opened in Phillipsburg, Warren County, creating dangerous conditions and forcing some residents from their homes.

Key Points

• New Jersey awarded $1.2 million to repair a large sinkhole in Phillipsburg

• One sinkhole swallowed a dump truck during road collapse

• State and local crews are working to stabilize the area and restore the roadway

State officials said the funding will help accelerate emergency repairs after several sinkholes opened in the community, including one that engulfed a dump truck during the collapse.

The New Jersey Department of Transportation is working with local officials and first responders to stabilize the area and begin rebuilding the damaged roadway.

Residents displaced by sinkhole

Sherrill acknowledged the situation has disrupted the neighborhood, particularly for homeowners who were forced to leave their properties due to safety concerns.

The governor said the state is committed to helping Phillipsburg residents while repairs move forward.

“Safety is always my administration’s top priority,” Sherrill said in announcing the funding.

Emergency repairs underway

State transportation crews are assessing the full extent of the underground damage while working to secure the affected roadway and surrounding infrastructure.

Officials have not provided a timeline for when the road will fully reopen, but said the emergency funding will allow work to move forward more quickly.

Authorities continue to monitor the area as engineers evaluate the cause of the sinkholes and determine what additional stabilization measures may be required.