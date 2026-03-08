Deptford Bakery Hit With Online Harassment After Visit From Governor Mikie Sherrill

A family-owned South Jersey bakery says it was flooded with negative reviews after hosting Governor Mikie Sherrill during a small business visit.

Deptford, NJ – A popular family-owned bakery in Deptford Township says it was targeted with online harassment and one-star reviews after hosting Governor Mikie Sherrill during a visit highlighting support for small businesses.

Key Points

• Two Sweet Boutique received negative reviews after hosting Gov. Mikie Sherrill

• Owners say the visit was meant to highlight small businesses, not politics

• Community members later rallied with supportive messages and positive reviews

The controversy began after Sherrill visited Two Sweet Boutique on Feb. 27 as part of her “Save You Time and Money Agenda,” an initiative aimed at supporting local businesses across New Jersey.

Shortly after the visit, the bakery’s owners said they woke up to a wave of negative online messages, voicemails, and one-star reviews from people criticizing the business for hosting the governor.

Bakery responds to backlash

In a public statement shared online, the bakery emphasized that the visit had nothing to do with politics and was simply an opportunity to represent small businesses in the community.

The owners said they were “truly honored” to be recognized by local officials and invited to speak about the challenges faced by small, family-run businesses.

“For us, this had nothing to do with politics,” the bakery wrote in its message. “It was about representing the hardworking small business community and the real families behind these shops.”

Community support pours in

After the backlash, many local residents and customers rallied around the bakery with supportive comments and new positive reviews.

Some customers encouraged others to visit the shop and show support, while others praised the bakery for its role in the community.

Several longtime patrons described Two Sweet Boutique as a “hidden gem” in Deptford and said the business deserved recognition for its work and dedication.

Despite the criticism, the bakery’s owners said they remain focused on serving their customers and continuing to support the community that supports them.