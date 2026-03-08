New Jersey Facing $3 Billion Structural Deficit, Governor Sherrill Warns Ahead of Budget

Governor Mikie Sherrill says spending cuts will be needed to prevent a growing deficit that could wipe out state reserves within two years.

Trenton, NJ – New Jersey could face a structural budget deficit of about $3 billion that threatens to drain the state’s financial reserves within two years if spending is not reduced, Governor Mikie Sherrill and State Treasurer Aaron Binder warned during a briefing in Trenton.

Key Points

• New Jersey faces an estimated $3 billion structural budget deficit

• State surplus could disappear by the 2027 fiscal year if spending continues

• Governor Sherrill pledged no tax increases while signaling spending cuts

Sherrill said the current fiscal year is expected to end with a surplus, but long-term projections show serious gaps beginning in upcoming budgets.

If no action is taken, the state’s roughly $7.2 billion surplus could be exhausted by the fiscal year beginning July 1, 2027, leaving the state facing additional shortfalls.

Spending cuts under review

Sherrill said her administration has already begun reviewing state spending and has directed departments to identify potential savings ahead of the upcoming budget proposal.

The governor said she has met with seven cabinet departments responsible for more than half of the state’s current spending as part of the review process.

Sherrill emphasized that New Jersey’s constitution requires a balanced budget, meaning deficits would eventually force difficult decisions.

No tax increases planned

Despite the projected deficit, Sherrill said her administration does not plan to raise taxes.

Instead, she said the state will focus on cutting spending while maintaining investments aimed at lowering costs for families, protecting children, and improving government accountability.

The governor also announced plans to launch a public online budget tracking tool later this year, allowing residents to follow state spending throughout the year.

Budget address set for Tuesday

Sherrill said she will outline her full fiscal plan when she delivers her first executive budget address to the New Jersey Legislature on Tuesday.

The proposal is expected to detail spending reductions and other steps aimed at stabilizing the state’s finances as federal pandemic relief funding expires and federal policy changes threaten to reduce aid to states.