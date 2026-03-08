Teen Shot in Neck During Robbery After Social Media Meetup in Brooklyn

Police say a 15-year-old boy was shot in the neck when a clothing sale arranged on social media turned into a robbery in Bensonhurst.

Brooklyn, NY – A 15-year-old boy was shot in the neck during a robbery Friday evening after meeting two individuals who had arranged to buy clothing from him through social media, according to the NYPD.

Key Points

• Teen shot in the neck during robbery near Kings Highway and Bay Parkway

• Suspect stole the victim’s jacket before opening fire, police said

• Two suspects fled on foot and remain at large

Police said the incident happened around 7:28 p.m. near the intersection of Kings Highway and Bay Parkway in the confines of the NYPD’s 62nd Precinct.

Investigators said the teen had arranged through social media to meet two individuals interested in purchasing clothing from him.

Robbery turns violent

During the meeting, one of the suspects suddenly grabbed the victim’s jacket and fled the scene, according to police. The victim chased after the suspect in an attempt to recover his property.

Authorities said the suspect then pulled out a firearm and shot the teen once in the neck.

Suspects fled on foot

Both suspects fled the area on foot following the shooting and have not yet been identified. Police did not immediately release further descriptions of the suspects.

The victim’s condition has not been publicly disclosed.

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to contact NYPD Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-577-TIPS. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through @NYPDTips on X or via the NYPD Crime Stoppers Facebook page.