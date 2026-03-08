Officer injured after cops shoot aggressive dog in Baltimore

BALTIMORE, Md. — A Baltimore police officer was injured by a ricochet gunshot while officers were forced to shoot a charging dog during a call for a reported dog bite, officials said.

Officers responded around 2:58 p.m. on March 5 to the 6500 block of Hartwait Street after receiving a report of a dog bite.

When police arrived, they found the dog’s owner, who had already been bitten.

An officer then encountered the dog, which authorities said was not restrained and charged toward the officer.

Two officers discharged their firearms, striking the dog.

During the incident, one officer suffered a ricochet gunshot wound to the foot, according to the Baltimore Police Department.

The officer and the dog’s owner were both transported to nearby hospitals for treatment and were later released.

Animal Control responded to the scene and took custody of the dog, which was later euthanized.

The Baltimore Police Department’s Special Investigations Response Team is investigating the incident.

Key Points

• Baltimore police responded to reported dog bite on Hartwait Street

• Dog allegedly charged officers and was shot by police

• Officer injured by ricochet gunshot wound to the foot