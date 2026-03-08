Sweet shelter dog North waits for rescue hero in Jackson

Friendly shelter dog North in Jackson awaiting rescue partner for second chance

JACKSON, N.J. — Animal advocates are asking for help finding a rescue placement for a young dog named North who is currently waiting in a Jackson shelter for a second chance.

North, believed to be about 2 years old, is described as a Bulldog and Pit Bull mix who volunteers say has remained friendly and upbeat despite the stress of shelter life.

Those who spend time with him say he enjoys walks, playtime and attention, and quickly warms up to the people he meets.

According to the rescue appeal, North has passed all behavioral assessments and has shown no signs of resource guarding.

Because of his size and energy level, North would likely do best in a home without young children and ideally as the only pet where he can receive consistent attention and structure.

A nonprofit rescue organization with 501(c)(3) status is needed to help facilitate his placement and safely remove him from the shelter.

Anyone affiliated with a rescue group that may be able to assist is encouraged to reach out by email at kathleenfrett1@gmail.com.

Advocates say sharing North’s story may help connect him with the right rescue partner and give him the opportunity for a permanent home.

Key Points

• Rescue groups asked to help shelter dog named North in Jackson

• Approximately 2-year-old Bulldog and Pit Bull mix

• Volunteers say dog is friendly and enjoys walks and attention