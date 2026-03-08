Maryland teen vanishes from Gaithersburg neighborhood

Police search for missing 15-year-old last seen in Gaithersburg

GAITHERSBURG, Md. — Montgomery County police are asking for the public’s help locating a missing 15-year-old who was last seen earlier this week.

Drayden Stinnett was last seen around 7 a.m. on March 4 in the 7500 block of Elioak Terrace in Gaithersburg, according to police.

Authorities say Stinnett is approximately 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs about 140 pounds. He has brown hair, brown eyes and pierced ears.

Police said it is unknown what clothing he was wearing when he was last seen.

Anyone with information about Stinnett’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Montgomery County Police Department non-emergency line at 301-279-8000.

Key Points

• Montgomery County police searching for missing 15-year-old

• Drayden Stinnett last seen March 4 in Gaithersburg

• Teen described as 5-foot-10, 140 pounds with brown hair and eyes