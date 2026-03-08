Subway creep gropes woman on A train near Times Square

NYPD hunts suspect after late-night subway groping

NEW YORK — Police are searching for a suspect accused of groping a woman aboard a subway train approaching one of Manhattan’s busiest stations.

The incident happened around 10:45 p.m. on Feb. 11 on a southbound A train as it approached the 42nd Street–Port Authority Bus Terminal station, according to the NYPD.

Investigators said a 29-year-old woman was riding the train when an unidentified individual allegedly grabbed her right buttocks.

The victim exited the train at the station while the suspect remained on board.

Police have not released a description of the suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to contact NYPD Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or send a direct message to @NYPDTips.

