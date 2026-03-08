Pennsylvania lottery player nearly misses biggest prize of his life

MIDDLETOWN, Pa. — A Berks County man nearly missed the chance of a lifetime after almost overlooking an email telling him he had won a trip to the Big Game through a Pennsylvania Lottery second-chance drawing.

German Garcia Jr. said the moment might have slipped away if the Lottery hadn’t reached out directly.

Garcia, who regularly scans Pennsylvania Lottery tickets to enter second-chance drawings, said checking his email isn’t something he does often. A reminder call from the Lottery alerted him that he needed to look at his inbox right away.

Once he realized he had won the trip, everything moved quickly.

Garcia said he had only about two hours to complete the required paperwork and confirm the prize.

He decided to bring a close friend on the trip after his wife said she wasn’t interested in football. As a dedicated Philadelphia Eagles fan, Garcia said he made sure to wear his Eagles jersey to the game.

During the trip, Garcia attended special events tied to the Big Game experience, including a Hall of Fame luncheon where he had the chance to meet several football legends.

He also said meeting former Eagles running back Saquon Barkley was one of the highlights of the experience.

Garcia said the event included winners from across the Pennsylvania Lottery and featured a range of activities designed for both football fans and casual spectators.

When game time arrived, Garcia said the atmosphere inside the stadium was unlike anything he had experienced watching from home.

Garcia works in maintenance and spends much of his free time camping with his family and supporting his children at their school activities.

He said the trip was the first time he had ever won a Pennsylvania Lottery second-chance drawing.

Garcia typically plays scratch-off tickets and occasionally buys Powerball or Mega Millions tickets when jackpots climb high.

