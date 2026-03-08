DUI crackdown in Virginia Beach leads to wave of arrests

DUI checkpoint crackdown in Virginia Beach nets multiple arrests in hours

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Police in Virginia Beach arrested seven people during a pair of enforcement operations targeting impaired drivers, wanted suspects and traffic violations in the city’s 3rd Precinct.

During a traffic blitz on Feb. 28, 13 officers conducted 64 traffic stops across the precinct, according to the Virginia Beach Police Department.

The operation led to three arrests, including one DUI suspect and two individuals wanted on a combined six felony warrants.

Police also reported a narcotics-related stop involving a suspect with a felony possession with intent to distribute warrant. Officers additionally recovered a firearm during another traffic stop.

In total, officers issued 96 summonses for violations including expired vehicle registrations, speeding, lack of insurance and a concealed handgun violation.

Later the same day, officers conducted a DUI checkpoint on First Court Road that screened 13 vehicles.

Police said the checkpoint resulted in four DUI arrests within a single hour.

Authorities said the combined operations produced seven arrests and nearly 100 enforcement actions.

Key Points

• Virginia Beach police conduct traffic blitz and DUI checkpoint

• Operations took place in the city’s 3rd Precinct

• Seven arrests made including four DUI arrests