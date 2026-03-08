Inmate accused of using legal mail loophole to sneak drugs into jail

PITTSBURGH, PA— An inmate at the Allegheny County Jail is facing new criminal charges after investigators say he orchestrated a scheme to smuggle synthetic drugs into the facility using the legal mail system.

Allegheny County Police said detectives assigned to the jail began investigating the suspected operation on Oct. 15, 2025, after receiving information about a potential conspiracy involving synthetic cannabinoids, commonly known as K2.

During the investigation, detectives determined that Edwin Wylie-Biggs, 44, an incarcerated individual, allegedly coordinated with people outside the jail to bring narcotics into the facility.

Authorities said the plan involved using the attorney-client legal mailing process to send the drugs into the jail.

Through witness interviews and investigative work, detectives recovered documents addressed to Wylie-Biggs that later tested positive for synthetic cannabinoids.

Wylie-Biggs is now facing multiple charges, including criminal conspiracy and criminal use of a communication facility.

Police said the investigation remains ongoing.

Key Points

• Allegheny County inmate accused of plotting K2 smuggling scheme

• Investigation began after tip about drugs entering jail through legal mail

• Police say inmate worked with outside accomplices