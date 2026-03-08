Judge Allows Appeal in Chester Bankruptcy Fight Over Water Authority Discovery

A federal judge granted an appeal and temporarily halted discovery orders tied to the City of Chester’s bankruptcy dispute with the Chester Water Authority.

Philadelphia, PA – A federal judge has agreed to hear an appeal in an ongoing legal battle between the City of Chester and the Chester Water Authority over control of public water assets during the city’s bankruptcy proceedings.

The decision pauses enforcement of two bankruptcy court orders that required the water authority to provide documents and testimony as part of the city’s financial restructuring process.

Key Points

• Federal judge granted appeal in dispute tied to Chester’s Chapter 9 bankruptcy

• Orders requiring the Chester Water Authority to provide discovery are paused

• Case centers on the city’s claimed authority over water system assets

Dispute tied to Chester’s municipal bankruptcy

The appeals arise from Chester’s Chapter 9 bankruptcy case, which the city filed as it attempts to restructure its finances.

At issue is a dispute between the city and the Chester Water Authority over whether the city can reclaim or control assets tied to the authority under Pennsylvania’s Municipality Authorities Act.

The city has argued that information held by the water authority is necessary to evaluate potential restructuring options.

Bankruptcy court orders challenged

The Chester Water Authority sought to challenge two orders issued by the bankruptcy court in 2025.

One order required the authority to undergo a Rule 2004 examination, a bankruptcy process that allows extensive discovery to investigate a debtor’s financial affairs.

A second order allowed materials obtained through that process to be shared with third parties involved in the city’s restructuring efforts.

Judge allows appeal and pauses enforcement

U.S. District Judge Mia Roberts Perez granted the water authority permission to pursue appeals of both orders.

The judge also granted a stay preventing enforcement of the discovery rulings while the appeals are reviewed.

The court said the case raises significant legal questions about the limits of bankruptcy courts in municipal cases and the balance between federal bankruptcy law and state control over public assets.

Expedited review planned

Although courts typically discourage appeals of interim orders, the judge concluded the issues could have a major impact on the bankruptcy case.

The court ordered an expedited briefing schedule while the appeals move forward.

The ruling preserves the status quo while the court decides whether the bankruptcy court’s discovery orders were legally proper.