Suspect shot dead by police after stabbing spree and on Virginia interstate

Virginia State Police investigating fatal stabbings and officer involved shooting on I 495. One woman killed, three others injured after suspect attacks motorists before being shot by trooper.

Fairfax, VA – Virginia State Police say a man armed with a knife stabbed four people and killed a dog during a violent incident Sunday afternoon on Interstate 495 before being shot by a responding trooper near Exit 52 in Fairfax County.

Key Points

The suspect, identified as Jared Llamado, 32, of McLean, was shot by a state trooper after attacking multiple motorists.

One victim, Michele Adams, 39, died at the scene, and three others were hospitalized with serious injuries.

Investigators say the attack followed a crash and was not terrorism related.

Stabbing spree on the Beltway

According to the Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation Fairfax Field Office, troopers were called around 1:17 p.m. Sunday for reports of a road rage incident on I 495 southbound near Exit 52. When the trooper arrived, he encountered Llamado armed with a knife. Police say the trooper fired in self defense after being threatened.

Llamado was taken to a nearby hospital with serious injuries and later died. The trooper was not hurt.

At the scene, troopers discovered four stabbing victims, all women. Michele Adams, 39, was pronounced dead, while three others aged 36, 37, and 40 were transported to local hospitals with serious injuries. Investigators also found a deceased dog belonging to Llamado that had been stabbed.

Investigation ongoing

Preliminary findings show Llamado did not know the victims, and none were traveling in his vehicle. Police believe the stabbings occurred shortly after a crash on the southbound Beltway, though the cause of that collision remains under investigation.

Authorities emphasized that the incident is not believed to be terrorism related and that Llamado was the only suspect involved.

The trooper who discharged his weapon has been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation, in accordance with agency policy.

