Ocean County approves new traffic signal projects in Lakewood, Berkeley, and Jackson

Upgrades include improved pedestrian safety, vehicle detection systems, and intersection lighting.

Toms River, NJ – The Ocean County Board of Commissioners has authorized several traffic safety improvement projects designed to enhance road safety across the county, including new and upgraded traffic signals in Lakewood, Berkeley Township, and Jackson Township.

Key Points

A new traffic signal will be installed at Route 70 Ramp J and Chestnut Street in Lakewood, in coordination with the New Jersey Department of Transportation (NJDOT) .

in Lakewood, in coordination with the . A new signal is planned for the intersection of Ocean Gate Drive (CR 625) , Mill Creek Road (CR 2) , and Veeder Lane (CR 4) in Berkeley Township.

, , and in Berkeley Township. Jackson Township will see a signal upgrade at South New Prospect Road (CR 641) and Woodlane Road.

Lakewood traffic signal coordination

The county approved an agreement with NJDOT, Lakewood Township, and Andrews Corner Owner LLC for the design, installation, and maintenance of a new traffic signal system at Route 70 Ramp J (M.P. 51.30) and Chestnut Street.

The project will include pedestrian push buttons, vehicle detection sensors, and intersection lighting, as well as a clear allocation of maintenance responsibilities among the state, county, and local entities.

New intersection control in Berkeley Township

A full traffic signal installation has been approved for the busy intersection of Ocean Gate Drive, Mill Creek Road, and Veeder Lane in Berkeley Township. The addition is part of ongoing county efforts to improve traffic flow and reduce collision risks at key crosspoints.

Signal upgrade in Jackson Township

In Jackson, commissioners authorized revisions to the existing signal at South New Prospect Road and Woodlane Road, modernizing timing controls and upgrading infrastructure under project designation JK-12.

These projects fall under Ocean County’s broader roadway safety initiative, which continues to expand across high-traffic and developing areas in partnership with NJDOT and local municipalities.

