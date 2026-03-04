Green River Ferry to reopen March 5 at Mammoth Cave National Park

Repairs completed after flood damage include new cables, towers, and a 15-ton anchor replacement.

Mammoth Cave, KY – The Green River Ferry in Mammoth Cave National Park will reopen on Wednesday, March 5, 2026, resuming daily operations from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. CST, according to park officials. The ferry had been closed for extensive repairs following flood damage sustained in the spring of 2025.

Key Points

Ferry resumes daily service from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. beginning March 5.

Repairs included new navigational cables, tower stabilization, and anchor replacement.

Ferry vessel received a full repaint, new generator, engine, and Coast Guard certification.

Operations may be suspended during high or low water conditions.

The park’s ferry system underwent major reconstruction, including the installation of two 1,000-foot navigational cables that guide the ferry across the Green River, replacement or stabilization of four 20-foot towers that secure the cables, and a new 15.5-ton concrete anchor after the previous one was dislodged during flooding.

While in drydock, the vessel was sandblasted, repainted, and equipped with a new generator and engine. It also passed its U.S. Coast Guard inspection and certification, required every five years for passenger operations.

Officials note that ferry operations remain dependent on river conditions and may be temporarily suspended due to fluctuating water levels.

For more details on ferry service and park navigation, visit the Directions and Transportation page on the Mammoth Cave National Park website.

Tags: mammoth cave, kentucky, transportation