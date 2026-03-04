Attorney General releases 911 calls and body camera footage from fatal January police shooting in Piscataway

Investigators say officers found multiple stabbing victims before fatally shooting a knife-wielding suspect inside the home.

Piscataway, NJ – The New Jersey Attorney General’s Office has released 911 recordings, police radio transmissions, and body camera footage connected to the January 5, 2026 fatal police-involved shooting of Jordan Barnes, 29, in Piscataway. The disclosure follows the state’s policy requiring public release of materials related to fatal police encounters.

Key Points

The Attorney General’s Office of Public Integrity and Accountability released body camera video, 911 audio, and radio transmissions from the January 5 incident.

Officers fatally shot Jordan Barnes after he allegedly advanced toward them with a knife inside his family’s home.

Three relatives of Barnes were later found dead in the residence with suspected stab wounds.

911 calls detail violent scene before police arrival

According to the investigation, Piscataway police received two 911 calls around 5:30 p.m. The first call, placed from the phone of Jeanmarie Barnes, captured a woman yelling “Stop! Stop!” before going silent. She was later found dead inside the home along with Richard A. Barnes, 86, and Brenda F. Barnes, 84.

A second caller, another relative, told dispatchers that Jordan Barnes was threatening to stab people inside the residence. When officers arrived minutes later, Barnes was seen on the porch picking up a knife before retreating inside and locking the door. He later appeared in a second-story window and shouted at officers not to enter.

Police entry and shooting

Officers spoke with a relative in the driveway who provided a key to the home. As they prepared to enter, an officer looked through a side window and saw two people lying motionless on the floor.

Upon entering, police found Barnes armed with a kitchen knife. Officers repeatedly ordered him to drop the weapon and get on the ground. When he advanced toward them, three officers fired tasers that had no effect. Officer John Ward then fired his service weapon, striking Barnes.

Police provided immediate medical aid, but Barnes was pronounced dead at the scene. Investigators recovered two knives—one on the porch and another broken blade near the doorway.

Multiple deaths under investigation

Following the shooting, authorities found three deceased family members inside the home. The Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office is investigating their deaths as part of a separate homicide inquiry.

The released recordings can be viewed through the Attorney General’s secure online portal at njoag.box.com.

Under state law, all fatal police encounters must be presented to a grand jury to determine whether criminal charges are warranted. The investigation by the Office of Public Integrity and Accountability remains ongoing.

Tags: piscataway, attorney general, police shooting