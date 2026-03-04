Police seek suspects in knife-point robbery of teen in Brooklyn

Two males stole a 14-year-old’s jacket at Bay Parkway and West 11th Street, police say.

Brooklyn, NY – NYPD Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying two suspects wanted for a knife-point robbery that occurred in Bensonhurst on Sunday, February 15, 2026.

Key Points

The incident occurred around 6:15 p.m. at Bay Parkway and West 11th Street.

Two individuals approached a 14-year-old boy and forcibly took his jacket.

One suspect displayed a knife before fleeing the scene.

No injuries were reported.

According to investigators, the teen was standing on the southwest corner of the intersection when two males approached him. One of them displayed a knife and demanded the victim’s jacket. The pair then fled southbound on West 11th Street.

Police described the first suspect, who displayed the knife, as a male with a medium complexion, last seen wearing an orange hooded sweatshirt, orange sweatpants, a black bubble vest, white sneakers, and a black facemask.

The second suspect is described as a male with a medium complexion, last seen wearing a black jacket, gray sweatpants, a gray hooded sweatshirt, black sneakers, and a black facemask.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the NYPD Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or 1-888-57-PISTA (74782) for Spanish. Tips may also be submitted online at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or via X @NYPDTips.

Tags: nypd, robbery, brooklyn