Two males stole a 14-year-old’s jacket at Bay Parkway and West 11th Street, police say.
Brooklyn, NY – NYPD Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying two suspects wanted for a knife-point robbery that occurred in Bensonhurst on Sunday, February 15, 2026.
Key Points
- The incident occurred around 6:15 p.m. at Bay Parkway and West 11th Street.
- Two individuals approached a 14-year-old boy and forcibly took his jacket.
- One suspect displayed a knife before fleeing the scene.
- No injuries were reported.
According to investigators, the teen was standing on the southwest corner of the intersection when two males approached him. One of them displayed a knife and demanded the victim’s jacket. The pair then fled southbound on West 11th Street.
Police described the first suspect, who displayed the knife, as a male with a medium complexion, last seen wearing an orange hooded sweatshirt, orange sweatpants, a black bubble vest, white sneakers, and a black facemask.
The second suspect is described as a male with a medium complexion, last seen wearing a black jacket, gray sweatpants, a gray hooded sweatshirt, black sneakers, and a black facemask.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the NYPD Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or 1-888-57-PISTA (74782) for Spanish. Tips may also be submitted online at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or via X @NYPDTips.