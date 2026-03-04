Police seek suspect who opened fire at occupied vehicle in the Bronx

The gunman fled on foot after discharging his weapon on Sheridan Avenue, police say.

Bronx, NY – NYPD Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect wanted in connection with an attempted assault involving gunfire on Friday, February 13, 2026, in front of 1113 Sheridan Avenue.

Key Points

The incident occurred around 9:36 p.m. in front of 1113 Sheridan Avenue.

The suspect displayed and discharged a firearm toward a vehicle with someone inside.

The gunman fled northbound on Sheridan Avenue toward McClellan Street.

No injuries were reported.

According to investigators, the suspect fired multiple shots toward a vehicle occupied by an individual before fleeing on foot. Police have not released a description of the suspect at this time.

Detectives from the Bronx are continuing the investigation.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the NYPD Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or 1-888-57-PISTA (74782) for Spanish. Tips can also be submitted online at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or via X @NYPDTips.

Tags: nypd, bronx, gun violence