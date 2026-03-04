Fire Island National Seashore continues deer management operations after winter storm delays

White-tailed deer reduction efforts took place on federal lands February 23–27.

Patchogue, NY – The National Park Service (NPS) has completed White-tailed Deer Management Plan operations at Fire Island National Seashore, following a brief delay in January caused by severe winter weather and frigid temperatures.

Key Points

Deer removal operations were carried out between February 23 and 27, 2026 , on NPS lands on Fire Island.

, on NPS lands on Fire Island. The program resumed after a pause prompted by a January winter storm.

The effort focused on restoring ecological balance and protecting native plant and animal habitats.

Some park areas were temporarily closed during the operations for public safety.

According to NPS officials, the deer management program was implemented to maintain a balanced ecosystem by reducing the impact of an overabundant deer population. White-tailed deer have significantly damaged vegetation across the island, reducing forest growth and habitat for birds and other wildlife.

The work was conducted exclusively on federal property by qualified wildlife professionals, ensuring the process was handled safely and in accordance with environmental guidelines.

Temporary park closures were in effect during the operations, which have now concluded successfully.

Additional information about the program, including educational materials, FAQs, and research studies, is available on the NPS Deer Management Plan page.

Tags: fire island, national park service, wildlife management