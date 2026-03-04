Raritan Valley Community College to launch special effects makeup program amid New Jersey film boom

The Somerset County college will offer hands-on courses in cinematic makeup artistry beginning summer 2026.

Somerset County, NJ – Raritan Valley Community College is stepping into the spotlight as New Jersey’s film industry continues to expand, announcing two new special effects makeup courses designed to prepare students for behind-the-scenes careers in film and television production.

Key Points

RVCC will launch two special effects makeup courses in summer 2026, the first of their kind offered at a New Jersey community college.

The new curriculum will train students in both basic and advanced makeup techniques used in professional film settings.

Officials say the program aligns with Somerset County’s growing role in New Jersey’s booming film industry.

A new creative hub in the Garden State

Commissioner Director Shanel Y. Robinson said Somerset County’s location and resources make it an ideal setting for the film and media industries. “Students no longer need to leave home for New York or California to pursue film training,” Robinson said. “RVCC is offering innovative, homegrown educational pathways that set students up for success right here in Somerset County.”

For more than a decade, RVCC has offered state-licensed certificate programs in cosmetology, nail technology, and esthetics. The new special effects curriculum expands that legacy, adding advanced instruction for students aiming to work in film, theater, and television production.

From classroom to camera

The upcoming summer courses will teach a range of foundational and specialized techniques, from natural “no makeup” looks to complex prosthetic and aging effects. Students will learn to create wounds, wrinkles, bald caps, and other lifelike transformations using professional-grade materials.

A recent live demonstration by beauty professions instructors Joyce Spangler and Alayna Cotton showcased how artists construct realistic injury makeup for the screen. Cotton, an RVCC alumna, said the college’s approach helps students gain professional experience early in their careers. “What sets RVCC apart is that you get professional development and real-world experience so early on,” she said.

Workforce ready for New Jersey’s growing film economy

Conrad Mercurius, RVCC’s executive director of workforce development and career education, said the initiative strengthens the school’s partnership with the regional entertainment sector. “RVCC’s workforce team is uniquely positioned to meet the evolving talent needs of the film and media industry,” Mercurius said, noting the college’s alignment with New Jersey’s film production surge.

The program reflects a broader state trend, as New Jersey becomes a growing hub for production companies attracted by diverse locations, tax incentives, and skilled local talent.

Tags: somerset county, education, film industry