Toms River Announces Spring Yoga Series at Youth Services Building

An eight-session program beginning in March will offer residents an opportunity to relax, stretch, and reset for the spring season.

Toms River, NJ – The Toms River Recreation Department is inviting residents to roll out their yoga mats this spring with a new all-level yoga series designed to help participants improve flexibility, reduce stress, and stay active.

The Spring Yoga program, hosted at the township’s Youth Services Building, will run in March through early May and is open to participants ages 15 and older.

Key Points

• Toms River Recreation Department launching Spring Yoga program

• Eight-session series offered on Mondays or Wednesdays

• Classes open to residents ages 15 and older

Yoga sessions begin in March

The program will be offered in two separate eight-session schedules.

Monday sessions

• 4:45 p.m.

• March 9 through May 4

• No class on April 6

Wednesday sessions

• 12 p.m.

• March 11 through May 6

• No class on April 8

Participants may register for either the Monday or Wednesday program, with each registration covering all sessions scheduled for that day.

Designed for all experience levels

Organizers say the yoga series is intended for beginners and experienced participants alike.

The program focuses on movement, breathing techniques, and relaxation, helping participants reset both physically and mentally as the seasons change.

“Find your flow this spring,” organizers said in the program announcement. “Join us for an all-levels yoga series designed to help you move, breathe, and reset.”

Registration and location

Classes will be held at the Youth Services Building, 1505 North Bay Avenue in Toms River.

The cost for the full eight-session program is $45.

Residents can register online through the township’s recreation portal at:

http://register.communitypass.net/tomsriver

For additional information, residents may contact the Toms River Recreation Department at 732-341-1000 ext. 8414 or email recreation@tomsrivertownship.com.

