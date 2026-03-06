Friday Morning Commute in New Jersey Hit by Crashes, Delays, and Route 55 Closure

Multiple crashes, heavy tunnel traffic, and a major Route 55 shutdown slowed the Friday morning commute across New Jersey.

Trenton, NJ – Friday’s morning commute across New Jersey is being slowed by several crashes, lane closures, and heavy volume at major crossings into New York City, according to statewide traffic monitoring systems. A major crash investigation in Gloucester County has shut down all southbound lanes of Route 55, while additional incidents and congestion are affecting highways from North Jersey to the Jersey Shore.

The most significant disruption remains on Route 55 southbound between Exit 56 at Route 47 in Deptford Township and north of Exit 53 near Woodbury-Glassboro Road in Mantua Township. All lanes remain closed as investigators continue examining the scene of an early morning crash reported shortly after 4 a.m.

Key Points

• Crash investigation closed all southbound lanes of Route 55 between Deptford and Mantua

• Multiple crashes reported in Newark and Paterson causing lane closures

• Heavy commuter delays reported at the Lincoln Tunnel, George Washington Bridge, and Garden State Parkway

Crashes and roadway incidents reported statewide

In North Jersey, a crash on Route 20 northbound at Interstate 80 in Paterson has closed one of two lanes, slowing traffic through the busy Passaic County corridor. Another crash on Route 21 northbound south of Chester Avenue in Newark has closed the left lane, adding to congestion during the morning rush.

In Middlesex County, a water main break on Route 35 southbound north of Ernston Road in Sayreville has closed the right lane and shoulder, creating additional delays for drivers traveling through the area.

Elsewhere in Gloucester County, police activity has closed a ramp lane on Route 47 northbound at Route 55 in Deptford Township.

Major commuter routes into New York experiencing delays

Drivers heading toward New York City are encountering significant congestion at several crossings.

Travel times through the Lincoln Tunnel from New Jersey Turnpike Exit 16E into Manhattan are running about 30 minutes through both the center and south tubes. At the George Washington Bridge in Fort Lee, eastbound traffic is taking between 25 and 30 minutes from Interstate 80 to the Alexander Hamilton Bridge.

The Holland Tunnel is also seeing delays of about 20 minutes from both the New Jersey Turnpike Exit 14C approach and Route 139 at Tonnelle Circle.

Garden State Parkway and Turnpike traffic building

Heavy commuter volume is slowing traffic on several stretches of the Garden State Parkway and New Jersey Turnpike.

On the Parkway, a five-mile delay is reported northbound from Bloomfield to Clifton, while a four-mile slowdown is affecting southbound traffic from Irvington Township to Union Township. Additional delays stretch northbound from Clark Township to Kenilworth.

The New Jersey Turnpike is also experiencing congestion near Interchange 15E in Newark and along the Hudson County Extension eastbound from Interchange 14 near I-78 toward the Newark Bay Bridge.

Drivers using Route 3 eastbound in Bergen County and Route 1&9 northbound approaching Fort Lee are also experiencing slower travel times as commuter traffic builds across the region.

Transportation officials advise motorists to allow extra travel time and monitor traffic updates as conditions continue to evolve during the Friday morning rush.

Tags: new jersey traffic, garden state parkway, route 55