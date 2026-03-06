Baltimore Woman Wins $50,000 Lottery Prize From Scratch-Off Gifted by Daughter

A Baltimore mother’s $5 scratch-off ticket turned into a $50,000 top prize after her daughter surprised her with the Lottery gift.

Baltimore, MD – A simple gift from a daughter turned into a life-changing surprise for a Baltimore woman who uncovered a $50,000 top prize on a Maryland Lottery scratch-off ticket.

Elona Logan claimed the prize on Wednesday at Maryland Lottery headquarters after discovering the win while scratching a $5 “20X the Cash” ticket her daughter had purchased at the US Fuel station on Moravia Park Drive.

Key Points

• Baltimore woman wins $50,000 top prize on $5 “20X the Cash” scratch-off

• Winning ticket purchased at US Fuel on Moravia Park Drive

• Prize will help the retired social worker improve finances and treat family

Gifted ticket reveals surprise top prize

Logan’s daughter purchased two scratch-off tickets and brought them home as a gift. While Logan regularly plays draw games like Pick 3, her daughter typically prefers instant scratch-off tickets.

The first ticket revealed no winnings, but the second quickly showed signs that something unusual had happened.

Logan handed the ticket to her daughter to double-check.

“I was like, ‘Wow, $50,000!’” her daughter recalled.

Logan initially struggled to believe what she was seeing, thinking the result might not be real.

Plans to use winnings for family and finances

The retired social worker said the prize is the largest lottery win she has ever experienced.

She plans to use the money to stabilize her finances and possibly host a family gathering.

“I’ll take them out to dinner,” Logan said.

The US Fuel convenience store that sold the ticket will receive a $500 retailer bonus for selling the top-prize winner.

The “20X the Cash” scratch-off game launched in January and originally included seven $50,000 top prizes. Lottery officials say three of those prizes remain unclaimed.

Tags: maryland lottery, baltimore, lottery winners