New Jersey Clocks Spring Forward Sunday as Lawmakers Push to End Time Changes

New Jersey residents will lose an hour of sleep Sunday as daylight saving time begins, but a new state bill could make the switch permanent in the future.

Trenton, NJ – Clocks across New Jersey will move forward one hour early Sunday morning as daylight saving time begins, marking the annual shift that brings longer evenings but one hour less sleep for residents.

At 2:00 a.m. Sunday, clocks will jump ahead to 3:00 a.m., effectively cutting an hour from the overnight schedule. Many residents are advised to change clocks before going to bed Saturday night to avoid confusion Sunday morning.

Key Points

• Clocks move forward one hour at 2 a.m. Sunday as daylight saving time begins

• New Jersey lawmakers introduced legislation to establish permanent daylight saving time

• Federal approval would be required before the state could stop changing clocks

Bill proposes permanent daylight saving time

A bill introduced for the 2026–2027 legislative session by Assemblywoman Verlina Reynolds-Jackson would establish permanent daylight saving time in New Jersey if the federal government allows states to adopt the change.

The proposal states that the twice-yearly clock changes disrupt business operations, public health, and daily routines for residents.

Under current federal law, states cannot observe daylight saving time year-round. However, they are allowed to remain on standard time permanently, as states like Arizona and Hawaii currently do.

The New Jersey legislation would take effect only if Congress authorizes states to remain on daylight saving time permanently.

Studies cited in debate over time changes

Supporters of ending the biannual clock change say research suggests the shift can negatively affect public health and safety.

The bill references studies that found increased risks following the spring time change, including research indicating higher heart attack rates and more fatal vehicle crashes linked to sleep deprivation during the transition.

Other studies cited in the legislation suggest permanent daylight saving time could reduce pedestrian fatalities and improve driver visibility during evening travel.

For now, however, New Jersey residents should prepare to set their clocks forward early Sunday morning, continuing the time change tradition that has been in place for more than a century.

If federal law changes, lawmakers say this year’s clock adjustment could eventually become the last time residents have to change their clocks.

